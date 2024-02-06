Despite analysis, Parson adamant mask mandates don't work

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A health department analysis shows Missouri cities that require masks to combat the coronavirus pandemic this year saw fewer infections, but Republican Gov. Mike Parson insisted Thursday that mandates don't work.

The analysis was first reported Wednesday by The Missouri Independent and the Documenting COVID-19 project at The Brown Institute for Media Innovation following an open-records request.

Parson's office asked the health department for information on the impact of mask mandates on infections, according to emails obtained in the request.

In response, the agency last month compared infection rates in urban centers, where mask mandates were in place, with rural areas between April and November.

The data shows that cities with mask mandates saw fewer infections and deaths across the board.

"There are 'lots' of variables that must be considered before we can definitively assess the impact of wearing a mask (or not wearing a mask) in Missouri before and during the primary Delta period," Department of Health and Senior Services Director Donald Kauerauf said in a November email.

"However, I think we can say with great confidence reviewing the public health literature and then looking at the results in your study that communities where masks were required had a lower positivity rate per 100,000 and experienced lower death rates."

Parson on Thursday responded to The Missouri Independent's report with a scathing 12-part Twitter thread attacking the reporter. Parson described the article as "purposefully misleading" and said it left out important context.

Parson's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Friday seeking more information on what his office found misleading about the Independent's report and what context was not included.