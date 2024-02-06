The architect for the new terminal project at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport helmed a presentation at the Airport Advisory Board meeting Tuesday, April 11, that outlined design plans for the interior and exterior of the new facility.

Stephanie Ireland of Ireland Architects -- along with others involved in planning and construction of the terminal -- outlined floor plans and showed off concept renderings for the interior and exterior of the building.

"They're not dreams, they're actual realities," airport manager Katrina Amos said of the elements of the presentation.

Her thoughts summed up many others on the board who have been discussing the new terminal project for years at monthly board meetings.

The 20,000-square-foot, $12 million structure will be built for possible expansion, including the potential for two holding areas and enough space for two lines of TSA screening.

A concept rendering of the main holding area of the new terminal at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Submitted