Design-build teams submit proposals for Cape city hall project

Three design-build teams have submitted proposals to transform the Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex into a new Cape Girardeau city hall.
The project, budgeted at $12 million, would renovate the two downtown historic structures and construct an addition to link the buildings on the 4.56-acre site.
Tuesday was the deadline for submitting proposals.
The city received proposals from Penzel Construction/TreanorHL, Kiefner Brothers/Chiodini Architects, and River City Construction/FGM Architects.
St. Louis-based Chiodini Architects previously did some initial planning for the city hall project under a contract with the city government.
City engineer Kelly Green welcomed the three design-build proposals.
“It is a unique project,” she said Wednesday, adding the project requires a design-build team experienced in constructing municipal buildings. “We are very excited about it.”
City staff have said the new city hall should be handicapped accessible and provide better security for employees and the public.
City Council members have embraced the project.
In June, Mayor Bob Fox said “people like the idea” of moving city hall to the courthouse and annex.
The courthouse, which dates back to 1854, previously housed county offices. It is on the National Register of Historic Places.
A city committee will evaluate each submission. City officials initially planned to narrow the list of design-build teams to three. Since there are only three proposals, however, Green said she expects all three design-build teams will be interviewed later this month.
City staff will enter into negotiations on a design-build contract with the highest ranking firm. If negotiations prove unsuccessful, the city would enter into contract negotiations with the second highest ranked firm, according to information posted on the city’s website.
Previous experience will be the biggest factor in choosing a design-build team, according to the website.
Green said the goal is to select the team by Oct. 28 and make a recommendation to the City Council by Nov. 4.
The project will be funded with $6 million from a capital improvements sales tax approved by voters in August and another $6 million from casino revenue.
City officials said they are looking at issuing bonds, which would be retired using the sales tax and casino revenue.
Chiodini Architects concluded last fall the courthouse was not feasible to renovate for use as a city hall and the site likely would require construction of a costly parking structure.
The firm recommended the city construct a new city hall on the grounds of the existing city hall at 401 Independence St., at a cost of about $20 million.
But city officials took a second look at the courthouse and annex, determining it was a more cost-effective option.
Architect Christopher Chiodini presented conceptual drawings to the council in June. The plan provides for renovation of the 9,600-square-foot courthouse and the 6,920-square-foot Annex, coupled with a 10,670-square-foot addition.
The end result would be a 27,190-square-foot city hall to replace the existing city hall, which has been housed in a former elementary school on Independence Street since 1978.
City officials hope to preserve the existing brick city hall, built in 1937, although there has been no decision on any future use.
Do you like stories about government and courts? Keep up with the latest news by signing up for our daily morning headline email. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.