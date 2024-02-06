Design-build teams submit proposals for Cape city hall project

Three design-build teams have submitted proposals to transform the Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex into a new Cape Girardeau city hall.

The project, budgeted at $12 million, would renovate the two downtown historic structures and construct an addition to link the buildings on the 4.56-acre site.

Tuesday was the deadline for submitting proposals.

The city received proposals from Penzel Construction/TreanorHL, Kiefner Brothers/Chiodini Architects, and River City Construction/FGM Architects.

St. Louis-based Chiodini Architects previously did some initial planning for the city hall project under a contract with the city government.

City engineer Kelly Green welcomed the three design-build proposals.

“It is a unique project,” she said Wednesday, adding the project requires a design-build team experienced in constructing municipal buildings. “We are very excited about it.”

City staff have said the new city hall should be handicapped accessible and provide better security for employees and the public.

City Council members have embraced the project.

In June, Mayor Bob Fox said “people like the idea” of moving city hall to the courthouse and annex.

The courthouse, which dates back to 1854, previously housed county offices. It is on the National Register of Historic Places.

A city committee will evaluate each submission. City officials initially planned to narrow the list of design-build teams to three. Since there are only three proposals, however, Green said she expects all three design-build teams will be interviewed later this month.