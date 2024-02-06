Design-build speakers address regional meeting

Design-build is not a new process, but it is a trend in Missouri municipalities, and it's been used to build several projects, from the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex to the in-progress County Justice Center. But what is it?

At the Missouri Municipal League regional meeting in Jackson on Thursday, three officials familiar with design-build spoke to 45 people from 10 municipalities: Molly Mehner, deputy city administrator for Cape Girardeau; George Harris, design-build consultant for Jackson; and Todd Sweeney, a principal with Navigate Building Solutions in St. Louis.

"Design-build itself is not new," Harris said, but in 2016, Missouri passed legislation allowing cities to engage in design-build projects, so many cities are exploring the process for larger projects -- $7 million and up, according to the statute, though Harris said that's not necessarily a firm number.

"Charter cities can do whatever they want long as state law doesn't prevent it, and we can't do anything unless the state law allows it," Harris said jokingly.

That said, design-build has advantages, Harris said.

"You get the opportunity to match the facility and the budget," Harris said. He noted that Jackson's police station project went to market with a $6.5 million budget, and "right now, it looks like that will come together."

Jackson's police station project doesn't have a design-build team chosen yet -- that's set to happen in late November or early December.

The county was successful with its $18 million budget for the Justice Center, Harris said.

Besides that, communities have the opportunity to save time and money, and to have a single contract to manage both design and construction.

Mehner said Cape Girardeau city leaders might consider using the design-build method for a transportation project in the future, but said she didn't know that the design-build process would be good for a less complex project.