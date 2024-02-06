All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 9, 2023

Design-build contractor chosen for Chester Bridge

This story is updated. Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, which approves Missouri Department of Transportation projects, announced Wednesday, March 8, it has selected Ames Team as the design-build contractor to replace World War II-era Chester Bridge. Ames Team is made up of specialists from two firms: Burnsville, Minnesota-headquartered Ames Construction and Town and County, Missouri-based Parsons Transportation Group...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Chester Bridge, built in the World War II era of the 1940s connecting Perryville, Missouri, and Chester, Illinois, is due for replacement by 2026. On Wednesday, March 8, a design-build contractor was selected to helm the project.
Chester Bridge, built in the World War II era of the 1940s connecting Perryville, Missouri, and Chester, Illinois, is due for replacement by 2026. On Wednesday, March 8, a design-build contractor was selected to helm the project.Southeast Missourian file

This story is updated.

Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, which approves Missouri Department of Transportation projects, announced Wednesday, March 8, it has selected Ames Team as the design-build contractor to replace World War II-era Chester Bridge.

Ames Team is made up of specialists from two firms: Burnsville, Minnesota-headquartered Ames Construction and Town and County, Missouri-based Parsons Transportation Group.

The span, which officials said will be built upstream from the existing structure and will be twice as wide as the truss bridge built in 1942, will connect Perryville, Missouri, and Chester, Illinois, via Missouri Highway 51 and Illinois Route 150.

"This major river bridge is vital to agricultural traffic, area industries and travelers," MoDOT project director Brian Okenfuss said. "While the current bridge is safe, it is in poor condition. New Chester Bridge will reduce the number of flood-related closures and better serve today's traffic."

According to a MoDOT news release, Ames Team's proposal "was deemed to be of the apparent best value to taxpayers based on the project goals. The team will construct a three-tower, cable-stayed bridge, and completion is anticipated by no later than Dec. 1, 2026. The new bridge will cost approximately $284 million to complete."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Drilling down

"Reviewing proposals from potential design-build teams was a rigorous process, as all the teams under consideration have previously delivered great projects," Okenfuss said.

MoDOT said Ames Team had to meet or exceed several goals, including replacing both structures (Chester Bridge and Horse Island Chute bridge) within the project budget using durable 100-year low maintenance structures.

The transportation agency also said Ames and other bidders were asked for their plans to provide a safe and reliable transportation solution with the least impact on all modes of transportation and utilizing a diverse workforce.

Approximately 7,000 vehicles use the bridge daily, MoDOT said, and traffic will continue to use existing Chester Bridge during construction with no "long-term lane closures" anticipated.

About MHTC

Six members sit on the commission, appointed by the governor and subject to state Senate confirmation. The local MHTC representative is W. Dustin Boatwright of Cape Girardeau-based Little River Drainage District.

For more information on the Chester Bridge design-build project, visit www.modot.org/chesterbridge or call MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at (888) 275-6636 ([888] ASK-MODOT).

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO studen...
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, chari...
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Frid...
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living bo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
NewsOct. 9
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy