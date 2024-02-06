Design-build contractor chosen for Chester Bridge

This story is updated.

Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, which approves Missouri Department of Transportation projects, announced Wednesday, March 8, it has selected Ames Team as the design-build contractor to replace World War II-era Chester Bridge.

Ames Team is made up of specialists from two firms: Burnsville, Minnesota-headquartered Ames Construction and Town and County, Missouri-based Parsons Transportation Group.

The span, which officials said will be built upstream from the existing structure and will be twice as wide as the truss bridge built in 1942, will connect Perryville, Missouri, and Chester, Illinois, via Missouri Highway 51 and Illinois Route 150.

"This major river bridge is vital to agricultural traffic, area industries and travelers," MoDOT project director Brian Okenfuss said. "While the current bridge is safe, it is in poor condition. New Chester Bridge will reduce the number of flood-related closures and better serve today's traffic."

According to a MoDOT news release, Ames Team's proposal "was deemed to be of the apparent best value to taxpayers based on the project goals. The team will construct a three-tower, cable-stayed bridge, and completion is anticipated by no later than Dec. 1, 2026. The new bridge will cost approximately $284 million to complete."