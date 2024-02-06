Design-build contractor chosen for Chester Bridge

This story is updated.
Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, which approves Missouri Department of Transportation projects, announced Wednesday, March 8, it has selected Ames Team as the design-build contractor to replace World War II-era Chester Bridge.
Ames Team is made up of specialists from two firms: Burnsville, Minnesota-headquartered Ames Construction and Town and County, Missouri-based Parsons Transportation Group.
The span, which officials said will be built upstream from the existing structure and will be twice as wide as the truss bridge built in 1942, will connect Perryville, Missouri, and Chester, Illinois, via Missouri Highway 51 and Illinois Route 150.
"This major river bridge is vital to agricultural traffic, area industries and travelers," MoDOT project director Brian Okenfuss said. "While the current bridge is safe, it is in poor condition. New Chester Bridge will reduce the number of flood-related closures and better serve today's traffic."
According to a MoDOT news release, Ames Team's proposal "was deemed to be of the apparent best value to taxpayers based on the project goals. The team will construct a three-tower, cable-stayed bridge, and completion is anticipated by no later than Dec. 1, 2026. The new bridge will cost approximately $284 million to complete."
"Reviewing proposals from potential design-build teams was a rigorous process, as all the teams under consideration have previously delivered great projects," Okenfuss said.
MoDOT said Ames Team had to meet or exceed several goals, including replacing both structures (Chester Bridge and Horse Island Chute bridge) within the project budget using durable 100-year low maintenance structures.
The transportation agency also said Ames and other bidders were asked for their plans to provide a safe and reliable transportation solution with the least impact on all modes of transportation and utilizing a diverse workforce.
Approximately 7,000 vehicles use the bridge daily, MoDOT said, and traffic will continue to use existing Chester Bridge during construction with no "long-term lane closures" anticipated.
Six members sit on the commission, appointed by the governor and subject to state Senate confirmation. The local MHTC representative is W. Dustin Boatwright of Cape Girardeau-based Little River Drainage District.
For more information on the Chester Bridge design-build project, visit www.modot.org/chesterbridge or call MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at (888) 275-6636 ([888] ASK-MODOT).
