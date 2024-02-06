Design-build consultant hired for Cape County justice center

Cape Girardeau County Commissioners approved a design-build consultant for the new justice-center project, scheduled to begin in 2018.
The consultant, Navigate Building Solutions of St. Louis, will guide the commissioners through the design and construction of the new facility, and will be under contract.
The commissioners will work with the consultant to determine the project's scope and budget, Commissioner Charlie Herbst said in November.
The measure passed unanimously with Commissioner Paul Koeper absent.
Pertinent address:
1 Barton Square, Jackson, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.