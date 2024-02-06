Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping

"Due to having 24/7 care with staff and having an agreement that Taylor could not leave the facility with (redacted) without staff supervision. (Redacted) advised Taylor was informed that if she took (redacted) without staff present, she would be charged with kidnapping. (Redacted) stated Taylor understood this agreement," the document states.

A treatment facility worker states in the document that Roldan left the facility without staff knowing, with the child and another client to go to West Park Lanes Bowling Alley in Cape Girardeau and didn't return. According to the document, the client who took Roldan off the facility's premises told staff Roldan was allegedly "highly intoxicated" and was with a male Roldan met online she was meeting for the first time.

Roldan is being held on a $50,000 bond.