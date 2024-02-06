Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping

A Des Arc woman was arrested by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office for an alleged parental kidnapping Friday, Nov. 22.
Taylor Roldan, 29, was arrested after a Missouri Children's Division worker reported a child in their custody had been kidnapped as of Nov. 17. According to a probable-cause statement, the mother of the child was identified as Roldan.
The document states the child was taken into custody because of concerns regarding their safety with Roldan. According to the document, DFS was in sole custody of the child and Roldan was allowed to care for them at a treatment facility.
"Due to having 24/7 care with staff and having an agreement that Taylor could not leave the facility with (redacted) without staff supervision. (Redacted) advised Taylor was informed that if she took (redacted) without staff present, she would be charged with kidnapping. (Redacted) stated Taylor understood this agreement," the document states.
A treatment facility worker states in the document that Roldan left the facility without staff knowing, with the child and another client to go to West Park Lanes Bowling Alley in Cape Girardeau and didn't return. According to the document, the client who took Roldan off the facility's premises told staff Roldan was allegedly "highly intoxicated" and was with a male Roldan met online she was meeting for the first time.
Roldan is being held on a $50,000 bond.
