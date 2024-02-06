Deputy kills Poplar Bluff man during confrontation

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A Poplar Bluff man was shot and killed Tuesday evening after allegedly brandishing a weapon at a sheriff's deputy who had responded to a domestic-dispute call.

Butler County Coroner Andy Moore identified the dead man as Steve Scott, 48.

Just before 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Butler County Sheriff's Department received a call about a "domestic situation where weapons were involved" at a residence on Rice Road off Route NN, Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs said.

Before chief deputy Wesley Popp arrived at the home, "he was made aware of the fact that a male subject, and the husband in this case, was on his way back to the residence and had made threats to the wife to do her serious physical harm," Dobbs said.

Scott told his wife she had "better not be here when he came" back, Dobbs said.

Within a short time of Popp's arrival, Scott parked his pickup truck in the driveway a short distance behind Popp's patrol car, Dobbs said.

"Chief Deputy Popp began trying to de-escalate the situation and talk to the individual, who was in a very agitated and belligerent state," Dobbs said.

The man was seated in his truck at the time, the sheriff said.