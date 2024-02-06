Deputy hurt while arresting two men suspected of being high on heroin

Two area men face drug charges after officers found them passed out in a vehicle in a church parking lot, police said.

The Perry County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Tyson M. Adcox, 28, of Perryville, Missouri, with possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, third-degree assault on a special victim, tampering with physical evidence and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cody B. Picou, 31, of St. Mary, Missouri, is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Sheriff's deputies went to Christ the Savior Church in Perryville at 6:50 a.m. Sunday to check reports of a person slumped over the steering wheel of a truck, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by deputy Joseph Berry.

Adcox and Picou were passed out inside the vehicle when deputies arrived, and a capsule of heroin could be seen lying on the passenger-side floor board, Berry wrote.