Deputy hurt while arresting two men suspected of being high on heroin

Two area men face drug charges after officers found them passed out in a vehicle in a church parking lot, police said.
The Perry County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Tyson M. Adcox, 28, of Perryville, Missouri, with possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, third-degree assault on a special victim, tampering with physical evidence and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cody B. Picou, 31, of St. Mary, Missouri, is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Sheriff's deputies went to Christ the Savior Church in Perryville at 6:50 a.m. Sunday to check reports of a person slumped over the steering wheel of a truck, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by deputy Joseph Berry.
Adcox and Picou were passed out inside the vehicle when deputies arrived, and a capsule of heroin could be seen lying on the passenger-side floor board, Berry wrote.
When roused, Adcox tried to hide another capsule of heroin as deputies searched the vehicle, according to the statement.
An altercation occurred when police tried to retrieve drugs that Adcox had placed down his shirt, Berry wrote.
Police struggled to subdue Adcox, eventually stunning him with a Taser before placing him in handcuffs, according to the statement.
Berry wrote he sustained "abrasions to my right knee and shin area" and "a small laceration to my left pinky finger" from the altercation, according to the statement.
Adcox's bond is set at $50,000 cash.
