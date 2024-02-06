All sections
NewsDecember 8, 2021

Deputy fatally shot man in Blue Springs standoff

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- A man suspected of firing gunshots into a suburban Kansas City home before a standoff with police was fatally shot by a Jackson County sheriff's deputy, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The shooting happened Monday night after deputies were called to a rural Blue Springs home, where the occupants reported a man outside was firing shots into the house. Deputies and a SWAT team arrived and encountered the suspect, the Kansas City Star reported...

Associated Press

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- A man suspected of firing gunshots into a suburban Kansas City home before a standoff with police was fatally shot by a Jackson County sheriff's deputy, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The shooting happened Monday night after deputies were called to a rural Blue Springs home, where the occupants reported a man outside was firing shots into the house. Deputies and a SWAT team arrived and encountered the suspect, the Kansas City Star reported.

Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe said law enforcement tried to negotiate with the man but the man rammed his vehicle into a SWAT team armored truck and raised a rifle pointed toward officers. A Jackson County deputy then fired a single shot killing the man, later identified as 48-year-old Douglas Halphin of Blue Springs, Lowe said.

No one else was injured, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal shooting.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

