Deputies seek man suspected of hitting 2 people with wrench

An Advance, Missouri, man hit his ex-girlfriend and his brother with a ratchet wrench during a domestic dispute Dec. 10, sheriff’s deputies said.

The Scott County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Malachi D. Knight, 22, with two counts of second-degree assault, misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree misdemeanor property damage.

Knight was at large Thursday, and Scott County deputies were searching for him, Sheriff Rick Walter said.

Knight’s bond was set at $7,500 cash or surety.

The female victim said Knight punched her and kneed her in the face on the evening of Dec. 10 when he entered her residence in the 3600 block of Highway 77 in Benton, Missouri, according to a probable-cause statement filed by Sgt. Charles Pratt.

Knight threw the victim’s phone into the roadway, while the victim followed him south on Highway 77, Pratt wrote. Knight then hit her in the left side of her head with a wrench, according to the statement.

Pratt noted a contusion to the victim’s forehead, swelling to the left side of her face and a laceration to the left side of her head, he wrote.