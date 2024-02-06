All sections
NewsFebruary 8, 2017

Deputies: Perryville woman pulled gun on man during argument

A Perryville, Missouri, woman began arguing with her significant other about a piece of handrail in his truck. Deputies said the argument ended when she pulled a 9 mm handgun on him, and he called the sheriff’s department. Perry County sheriff’s deputies arrested Alice Darlene Boland, 56, on Monday. The Perry County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged her with unlawful use of a weapon. Her bond was set at $5,000 cash...

Southeast Missourian

A Perryville, Missouri, woman began arguing with her significant other about a piece of handrail in his truck. Deputies said the argument ended when she pulled a 9 mm handgun on him, and he called the sheriff’s department.

Perry County sheriff’s deputies arrested Alice Darlene Boland, 56, on Monday. The Perry County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged her with unlawful use of a weapon. Her bond was set at $5,000 cash.

The victim came home to the 1500 block of Perry County Road 316 about 4:30 p.m. Monday to check on his cattle and parked at the barn, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by deputy Randy Adams.

He heard Boland honk her horn and saw she was blocking him in, Adams wrote. She began yelling at him about a piece of handrail in his truck and started throwing items out of the passenger door of the truck, according to the statement.

The victim called Boland a slur and pulled her away from his truck, Adams wrote.

Boland went back to her gun, retrieved a pistol from her car and said, “I should kill you,” Adams wrote.

The victim called deputies, and Boland left in her vehicle, according to the statement.

Adams said there were two witnesses to the incident.

Pertinent address:

1500 block of County Road 316, Perryville, Mo.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

