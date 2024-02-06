Deputies: Perryville woman pulled gun on man during argument

A Perryville, Missouri, woman began arguing with her significant other about a piece of handrail in his truck. Deputies said the argument ended when she pulled a 9 mm handgun on him, and he called the sheriff’s department.

Perry County sheriff’s deputies arrested Alice Darlene Boland, 56, on Monday. The Perry County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged her with unlawful use of a weapon. Her bond was set at $5,000 cash.

The victim came home to the 1500 block of Perry County Road 316 about 4:30 p.m. Monday to check on his cattle and parked at the barn, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by deputy Randy Adams.

He heard Boland honk her horn and saw she was blocking him in, Adams wrote. She began yelling at him about a piece of handrail in his truck and started throwing items out of the passenger door of the truck, according to the statement.

The victim called Boland a slur and pulled her away from his truck, Adams wrote.