All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 20, 2023

Department of Health provides online map, text number to find summer food programs

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (MDHSS) is providing an online interactive map and text number to help families locate Summer Food Service Program sites around the state. The Summer Food Service Program is made to feed children living in eligible areas during the summer or public emergencies when children do not have access to food at school...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Families in Missouri may use an interactive map to find free meals for children during the summer.
Families in Missouri may use an interactive map to find free meals for children during the summer.Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (MDHSS) is providing an online interactive map and text number to help families locate Summer Food Service Program sites around the state.

The Summer Food Service Program is made to feed children living in eligible areas during the summer or public emergencies when children do not have access to food at school.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"The meals are provided to all children that attend the meal service location. Children do not have to register and there is no fee to participate in the program," a MDHSS news release stated.

The interactive map aids Missouri families in finding the locations where children can receive free meals. The map may be found at https://mohealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=e89c2f89598f4475a8a98ca5b7919157. Families may also text "Summer Meals" to (914) 342-7744 to find summer meal sites.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 16
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input ...
NewsOct. 16
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
NewsOct. 16
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
NewsOct. 16
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
NewsOct. 15
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy