The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (MDHSS) is providing an online interactive map and text number to help families locate Summer Food Service Program sites around the state.
The Summer Food Service Program is made to feed children living in eligible areas during the summer or public emergencies when children do not have access to food at school.
"The meals are provided to all children that attend the meal service location. Children do not have to register and there is no fee to participate in the program," a MDHSS news release stated.
The interactive map aids Missouri families in finding the locations where children can receive free meals. The map may be found at https://mohealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=e89c2f89598f4475a8a98ca5b7919157. Families may also text "Summer Meals" to (914) 342-7744 to find summer meal sites.
