Denver man accused of statutory rape of 12-year-old

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed an arrest warrant Friday for a Denver man for three counts of statutory rape dating to April 2013.

Cape Girardeau police said Brian M. Martin, 36, remained at large Monday afternoon.

Martin’s bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety.

Cape Girardeau police on Oct. 26 received a DVD of a forensic interview of a 16-year-old from the Department of Youth Services, according to a Dec. 28 probable-cause statement filed in the case by officer Doug Hays.