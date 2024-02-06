All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 31, 2017

Denver man accused of statutory rape of 12-year-old

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office filed an arrest warrant Friday for a Denver man for three counts of statutory rape dating to April 2013. Cape Girardeau police said Brian M. Martin, 36, remained at large Monday afternoon. Martin's bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety...

Southeast Missourian

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed an arrest warrant Friday for a Denver man for three counts of statutory rape dating to April 2013.

Cape Girardeau police said Brian M. Martin, 36, remained at large Monday afternoon.

Martin’s bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety.

Cape Girardeau police on Oct. 26 received a DVD of a forensic interview of a 16-year-old from the Department of Youth Services, according to a Dec. 28 probable-cause statement filed in the case by officer Doug Hays.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The girl said Martin had sex with her 10 to 15 times over a five-month period when she was 12 years old and Martin was 32, Hays wrote.

The victim said they had sex in three places in Cape Girardeau, according to the statement.

Hays confirmed Martin resided in one of the

houses mentioned by the victim during the time the offenses took place, he wrote.

Pertinent address: 40 S. Sprigg St., Cape Girardeau, MO

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy