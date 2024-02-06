Denver man accused of statutory rape of 12-year-old

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed an arrest warrant Friday for a Denver man for three counts of statutory rape dating to April 2013.
Cape Girardeau police said Brian M. Martin, 36, remained at large Monday afternoon.
Martin’s bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety.
Cape Girardeau police on Oct. 26 received a DVD of a forensic interview of a 16-year-old from the Department of Youth Services, according to a Dec. 28 probable-cause statement filed in the case by officer Doug Hays.
The girl said Martin had sex with her 10 to 15 times over a five-month period when she was 12 years old and Martin was 32, Hays wrote.
The victim said they had sex in three places in Cape Girardeau, according to the statement.
Hays confirmed Martin resided in one of the
houses mentioned by the victim during the time the offenses took place, he wrote.
Pertinent address: 40 S. Sprigg St., Cape Girardeau, MO
