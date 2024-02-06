Dental practices taking extra COVID-19 safety precautions

Face masks and social distancing have become part of our daily lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are some places where its not possible to wear a face mask or maintain at least six feet from other people.

One of those places is the dentist's office where dentists, hygienists and dental assistants are often inches away from their patients, patients who cannot cover their faces because masks would prevent access to their teeth.

Gabby Baffoni of Cape Girardeau needed a filling in one of her upper molars for more than a month. She had been scheduled for a filling in late March, but when the coronavirus outbreak began to spread, many dental practices, including hers, temporarily closed or postponed all non-urgent procedures such as cleanings, fillings and routine checkups.

Baffoni's appointment at Bennett Family Dentistry, 989 N. Mt. Auburn Road, was rescheduled for last week, a few days after the end of Missouri's "stay at home" order was lifted and businesses, including dental offices, began to reopen.

"I wasn't sure what to expect," Baffoni said, admitting she was somewhat concerned about potential coronavirus exposure.

"The first thing I noticed when I arrived was that there were a couple of people in protective gear outside and they seemed to be letting one person in at a time," she said. "Personally, I felt better seeing there was clearly a protocol in place. It took a little longer to get inside the building, but I was happy to wait."

Entry screening processes at dental practices such as Bennett Family Dentistry is one of several additional safety protocols area dentists have initiated as part of their reopening last week. Many practices have added additional sanitation and screening processes that take place before patients are brought into exam rooms.

"They sanitized my hands and took my temperature and then went through screening questions, asking if I had a cough, a fever or other symptoms," Baffoni said. "I definitely got the sense the protocols were as much for the employees as they were for the patients, and that made me feel good knowing they were trying to keep everybody safe."

Indeed, Dr. Ross Bennett said his staff went through two days of safety training last week before resuming patient visits. Staff members are also screened daily with temperature and symptom checks and if patients arrive with a temperature or other symptoms, they leave through a private door without entering the treatment area.

"Not only does this protect our staff, it also protects other patients as well," Bennett said.

The American Dental Association has issued guidelines for dentists, orthodontists and other oral health providers recommending they use "the highest level of personal protective equipment available (PPE) when treating patients to reduce the risk of exposure." That includes goggles and face shields in addition to face masks and gloves dentists have commonly used for decades.

Bennett said in some ways his practice is exceeding recommended safety protocols. "Until they have better protocols, more testing or a vaccine, our stances will be to follow the guidelines and there are several areas we've decided to exceed them," said Bennett who began practicing with his father, Dr. Michael Bennett, in 2007.