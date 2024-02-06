Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state

Republican state Sen. Denny Hoskins will be Missouri’s next chief election official, defeating Democratic state Rep. Barbara Phifer.

With all precincts reporting, the final, unofficial tally showed Hoskins defeated Phifer 58% to 40%.

“The right to vote is fundamental,” Hoskins said, “and I will work hard to ensure voters know that their ballots are safe and that our elections are secure.”

Hoskins, a certified public accountant and former member of the Army National Guard, has been running with promises of “election integrity” and “protecting children.”

During the campaign, he advocated for a switch to hand-counted ballots, eliminating voting machines. The idea has been criticized by local election officials and researchers.

Hoskins would like to audit voter rolls, hoping to eliminate ineligible voters. He also seeks to restrict early voting to those who are disabled or serve in the military, and he would like Election Day to be a holiday to make it easier to get to the polls that day.