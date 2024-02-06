Denim Day at SEMO puts spotlight on racism, violence

Students, staff and faculty in the Campus Violence Prevention Program and supporters pose for a photo Wednesday in front of Academic Hall at Southeast Missouri State University campus in Cape Girardeau. ...

Students, staff and faculty in the Campus Violence Prevention Program and supporters pose for a photo Wednesday in front of Academic Hall at Southeast Missouri State University campus in Cape Girardeau. As part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the Prevention Program hosted Denim Day on Wednesday in which students could personalize a denim square that will be added to a quilt highlighting the intersection of racism and violence. Sarah Yenesel