Dems pan handling of unemployment overpayments

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday decried the Missouri Labor Department's decision to offer clemency for some federal unemployment overpayments as too little, too late.

Democrat St. Louis Rep. LaKeySha Bosley said the state should have acted months ago to forgive the federal chunk of the unemployment overpayments. The agency's action Tuesday still leaves thousands of workers on the hook for the state portion of those overpayments.

"These are working families," Bosley told reporters Wednesday. "These are people who did nothing wrong."

The Department of Labor and Industrial Relations on Tuesday said workers will be notified this month if they qualify to apply for a waiver of whatever they owe in federal unemployment overpayments they were given during the pandemic.

The labor agency last year doled out $146 million in unemployment aid to 46,000 Missourians who didn't qualify amid a crush of unemployment claims. After a review, the agency discovered the mistake and has been trying to take that money back.

The problem is many of the low-income workers who received the money already spent it on rent and food, lawmakers have said.

Now they're facing liens, garnished tax returns and debts of thousands of dollars.