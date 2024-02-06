Demonstrators call for justice in Madison Robinson case

After gathering in front of the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center to demand justice for the murder of Madison Robinson, a group of demonstrators tapes signs to the fence surrounding the old Cape Girardeau County Courthouse on Friday in Jackson. Robinson was shot and killed Aug. 24 on her front porch in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue. In the hours after the shooting, police arrested Isaiah M. Lane and charged him with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. In November, the charges against Lane were dropped by prosecutors after witnesses declined to testify. BEN MATTHEWS