Demonstration calls for justice in Madison Robinson murder case

“We’re here to support the family,” Patton said. “This is our city. Criminals can’t run rampant here. We gotta stop this.”

“I feel like the police of Cape Girardeau did their job, but we were let down by the prosecutor’s office,” said Yameka Robinson, adding she hopes to convince the prosecuting attorney’s office to refile charges.

Johnson spoke next. “All I have left are memories of her,” Johnson said, through tears. “I want justice. No parent should have to go through this. ... It would be a different story if Madison laid down in her sleep and did not wake up, but my baby was taken in her own home, in her own home, where she’s supposed to be safe, and I want the prosecutor of Cape Girardeau County to know, I want justice. I will not stop. If it means I have to take her job, I want justice. This is all I have: memories, memories, memories. I live with this day in and day out and I will not stop until I get what Madison deserves and what these other families deserve,” indicating a bank of photos of other victims of gun violence.

Yameka Robinson implored attendees to call the prosecuting attorney’s office about the case.

“I would lay down and die before I let them sweep [Madison] under the rug,” she said.

Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann wrote in a text message Saturday that although he could not disclose specific information about the ongoing case, it is “very much an active investigation and we have made positive progress as recent as this past week.”

Hann wrote the police department’s goal is to thoroughly and accurately complete the investigation, “and present Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor’s office with a strong enough case to ensure those responsible receive the proper sentences and the family receives the justice they deserve.”

Regarding Saturday’s demonstration, Hann wrote, “We support the community’s right to peacefully demonstrate and we support the message of community engagement and involvement that this specific demonstration has voiced. Those involved in this demonstration share our sentiments that it is imperative that people must come forward when they have information on violent crimes to help the police help their own community.”