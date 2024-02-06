The demolition schedule of “Old A” is unaffected by Monday night’s Jackson School Board meeting.

Laura Stroder, Jason Sides and other residents spoke to the school board and a standing-room-only crowd of more than 30 people in an effort to slow the planned demolition of the old high school, which was approved by voters as a provision of Proposition J in April.

Stroder spoke of the importance of “Old A” for its historical significance.

Sides spoke about available grant opportunities the district could pursue to offset costs of renovating the building.

One resident spoke of residents’ nostalgia for the building and of the number of people who did not vote for Proposition J.

Schools superintendent John Link said bids are being received for removal of asbestos from Building A, which is a necessary step before demolition or restoration is possible.

Plans for the demolition remain in motion, however, and its razing is slated for mid-July to have classrooms ready for students in August 2018.

Asbestos-removal bids are running in the newspaper now, Link said, and the board granted permission for the committee to approve the lowest and most qualified bid.