Demolition begins inside old Cape police headquarters

Major renovations are underway at Cape Girardeau’s former police headquarters, which, by this time next year, will be the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri’s new home.

Sledgehammers began swinging earlier this month inside the two-story, 13,800-square-foot building, which housed the Cape Girardeau Police Department from 1976 until 2018, when the department moved into its current location adjacent to Arena Park.

Work was delayed several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Melissa Stickel, the Community Partnership’s executive director, says the $1.75 million project should still be completed by June 1, 2021.

“We’re trying to stick to the original timeline,” she said.

The repurposed police building at 40 S. Sprigg St. will give the organization much needed room for its staff, services and partner agencies. It currently owns office space in the former Medical Arts Building, 937 Broadway.

Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri executive director Melissa Stickel, left, and director of program advancement Tony Buehrle discuss the layout of the organization's future home Tuesday inside the former police station at 40 S. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

“We’re just out of room,” Stickel said. “It’s a significant issue for us as we continue to grow and add services, and our current space is not adequate for the needs of the organization.”

Community Partnership purchased the former police station from the city last year for $100,000.

The renovation and remodeling project will include roof replacement at an estimated cost of almost $200,000, new electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems, redesigned office spaces and construction of a 7,000-square-foot activity center in a space once occupied by a modular office structure that was just north of the main building.

Originally known as the Community Caring Council, the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri was founded in 1989 by State Rep. Mary Kasten to encourage social service agencies and community organizations to collaborate and coordinate the delivery of services to individuals and families in need.

Last year, the organization served more than 9,000 families and individuals with services ranging from housing assistance and employment counseling to parenting mentorships and health services.