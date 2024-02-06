Democrats: Trump should demand vote on gun bill

WASHINGTON -- If President Donald Trump is serious about strengthening gun laws in the wake of two mass shootings, he should demand Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell put a House-passed bill strengthening background checks up for a vote, congressional Democrats said Monday.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate GOP leader is blocking gun safety reforms more than 90% of Americans support. He tweeted McConnell, R-Ky., should "gavel the Senate into emergency session to take immediate action" on the House-passed bill, which would require federal background checks for all firearms sales and transfers, including those sold online or at gun shows. Another bill allows an expanded 10-day review for gun purchases.

The House approved the bills in February but they have not come up for consideration in the Republican-controlled Senate.

In a brief White House speech, Trump condemned weekend shootings in Texas and Ohio leaving 31 people dead as barbaric crimes "against all humanity" and called for bipartisan cooperation to respond to an epidemic of gun violence. He offered few specific solutions, but signaled opposition to large-scale gun control efforts, saying, "hatred pulls the trigger, not the gun."

"We vow to act with urgent resolve," Trump said.

Trump offered a slightly different message earlier in the day, tweeting "Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform. We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!"

It was not clear how or why he was connecting the issues.

Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Trump's omission of background checks in his White House remarks showed he was already backing away from his morning tweet.

"It took less than three hours for the president to back off his call for stronger background check legislation," the Democrats said in a joint statement. "When he can't talk about guns when he talks about gun violence, it shows the president remains prisoner to the gun lobby," especially the National Rifle Association.

Congress has proven unable to pass substantial gun violence legislation, despite the frequency of mass shootings, in large part because of resistance from Republicans, particularly in the GOP-controlled Senate. That political dynamic seems difficult to change.