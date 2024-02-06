Democrats say St. Louis County victory signals hope for 2020

ST. LOUIS -- Democrats in Missouri are hoping a red-to-blue flip of a once safely Republican suburban St. Louis state House seat is a sign of things to come in 2020.

Democrat Trish Gunby defeated Republican Lee Ann Pitman on Tuesday in a special election in House District 99, a western St. Louis suburb Donald Trump carried by 5 percentage points in 2016 on the way to winning the presidency. Gunby won with 56% of the vote to Pitman's 44%.

Gunby's win was among several raising concerns for Republicans in suburbs across the country. Suburban voters in Kentucky helped a Democrat, Andy Beshear, to a lead of a few thousand votes in the gubernatorial race -- still too close to call but a potentially significant upset of incumbent Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, a staunch Trump supporter.

In Virginia, Democrats took control of both houses of the Legislature for the first time in a generation, thanks in large part to suburban voters.

In Missouri, both parties invested heavily in the special election, which became necessary when former Republican Rep. Jean Evans resigned in January to become executive director of the Missouri Republican Party.

Gunby, 59, believes her win was partly a referendum on Trump but noted the district, once overwhelmingly white, now is home to a mosque, with a Hindu temple nearby. Many residents, she said, are abortion rights supporters and favor stricter gun laws.

"Those groups want a voice," Gunby said. "They felt like a Democratic candidate will provide them that voice."

Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee president Jessica Post, a St. Louis County native, agreed. She called the Missouri Republican Party's agenda "completely out of touch with the voters in the suburbs."

Both Gunby and Evans said they believe the district has been leaning toward Democrats despite Trump's strong showing in 2016. Democratic U.S. Senate candidates won the district in 2016 and 2018.

Evans said it was the GOP, not the Democrats, who needed to pull an upset.