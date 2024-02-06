Democrats on tour

Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please (SNAP) organization coordinator Felice Patton, left, discusses gun violence and the Cape Girardeau Police Department’s anonymous tip line with Missouri House Minority Leader Rep. Crystal Quade, right, during the SNAP’s back-to-school celebration Saturday. The stop at SNAP Bridge Outreach Center, 500 S. Frederick St. in Cape Girardeau, was part of the Missouri House Democrats Bus Tour. “We have folks from Kansas City, St. Louis, Springfield, all down in the Bootheel this weekend,” Quade said. “It’s important to see what folks on the ground are dealing with, what issues they want to see state government tackle, what issues matter to them and really just get to know people.” Joshua Hartwig