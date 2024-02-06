All sections
January 25, 2018

Democrats: Greitens should sign affidavit about affair

ST. LOUIS -- The Missouri Democratic Party called Wednesday for Gov. Eric Greitens to sign a legal document certifying that that he did not take "compromising photographs" or attempt to blackmail a woman with whom he had an affair. Democratic Party chairman Stephen Webber said in a news release the Republican governor "should set the record straight with Missourians by signing and legally certifying this affidavit."...

By JIM SALTER ~ Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- The Missouri Democratic Party called Wednesday for Gov. Eric Greitens to sign a legal document certifying that that he did not take "compromising photographs" or attempt to blackmail a woman with whom he had an affair.

Democratic Party chairman Stephen Webber said in a news release the Republican governor "should set the record straight with Missourians by signing and legally certifying this affidavit."

Greitens admitted on Jan. 10 to a months-long affair with his St. Louis hairdresser in 2015. He has denied taking a photo for blackmail if she spoke about the affair, though he has declined to answer directly if a photo was taken.

The document suggested by the Democrats asks Greitens to legally certify that he "did not blackmail, threaten or intimidate any person(s) with sexually explicit photographs to conceal an extramarital affair," and that he didn't take any compromising photos of the woman.

The proposed document also asks the governor to legally state that no taxpayer money was used to facilitate or conceal the affair; that no hush money was paid to the woman; and that no additional extramarital affairs have occurred.

The woman spoke about the affair in a March 2015 audio recording made secretly by her then-husband, saying that Greitens had bound her hands and blindfolded her, taken a photo of her partially nude and warned her to remain silent during an encounter in his St. Louis home.

The St. Louis circuit attorney's office is investigating, and the attorney for the ex-husband has said he has spoken with the FBI.

Greitens told The Associated Press in an interview Saturday that he hasn't been contacted by the circuit attorney's office and that neither he nor his attorneys have been contacted by the FBI.

Story Tags
State News
