Democrats: Greitens should sign affidavit about affair

ST. LOUIS -- The Missouri Democratic Party called Wednesday for Gov. Eric Greitens to sign a legal document certifying that that he did not take "compromising photographs" or attempt to blackmail a woman with whom he had an affair.

Democratic Party chairman Stephen Webber said in a news release the Republican governor "should set the record straight with Missourians by signing and legally certifying this affidavit."

Greitens admitted on Jan. 10 to a months-long affair with his St. Louis hairdresser in 2015. He has denied taking a photo for blackmail if she spoke about the affair, though he has declined to answer directly if a photo was taken.

The document suggested by the Democrats asks Greitens to legally certify that he "did not blackmail, threaten or intimidate any person(s) with sexually explicit photographs to conceal an extramarital affair," and that he didn't take any compromising photos of the woman.