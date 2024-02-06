Missouri secretary of state candidate Barbara Phifer, a Democrat who is currently the state representative of St. Louis County, returned to Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, May 28, for a campaign fundraiser hosted by Cape Girardeau County Democratic Party.
Phifer, who spent the first 14 years of her life in Washington, D.C., before her parents decided to return to Columbia, has spent the past four years serving as a state representative. She said she feels her overall skills will translate well to the state office, which she said is the "single most important state office right now".
"This is a job that should be nonpartisan, in essence," Phifer said, "and we’ve seen, in the last four years or so, how what has been a completely impartial job has become very politicized. That’s dangerous for all of us."
Before serving as a state representative, Phifer spent 41 years as a United Methodist pastor and had a three-year stint in Cape Girardeau County, 1980-83. After deciding to retire from the church in 2019, her children encouraged her to get into politics.
As secretary of state, Phifer said she would bring an "absolute commitment to impartiality and professionalism" to the office.
The secretary of state is responsible for Missouri’s elections. Phifer said she believes whomever holds the office should remain nonpartisan in their decision-making, citing the Missouri state motto, "Let the welfare of the people be the supreme law."
"I am very concerned when I see candidates saying, ‘We won’t have a woke agenda’, or that kind of thing. No, the point is to be impartial and neutral," Phifer said. "When the people bring ballot initiatives, it’s not the secretary of state’s job to say, ‘I don’t like it.' The secretary of state’s job is to say, ‘This is what it says.' There could be stuff that I would probably hold my nose about, but it’s not the job of the secretary of state to make that decision. It’s the well-being of the people of Missouri, and the people of Missouri have to decide that. ...
"I was not in favor of legalizing cannabis, and over and over again on the Republican side I have heard, in the last couple of years, (legalizing cannabis) is a reason why we should change the initiative petition process. Because the people of Missouri ‘don’t know what they want’ or ‘don’t know what’s good for them.' I disagree with that, because, yeah, I didn’t want to see just complete legalization of cannabis, but that’s not the call of the secretary of state. You don’t skew the language just because it’s not what I want."
Cape Girardeau County Democratic Party chairman Andy Leighton said the county party doesn’t endorse candidates. He does, however, personally endorse Phifer as the Democratic candidate for secretary of state.
"We had a Friends of Barbara Phifer fundraiser last night, as you know, and then she came and talked to our group, which went very well," Leighton said. "The group was very engaged, they were enthusiastic about her statements, her review of the legislative session and her reasons for running. ...
"I, personally, endorse Barbara Phifer. ... That’s an office we need to take. It’s been politicized way too much, way beyond anything normal. I mean, it’s one thing to advocate for the public good, but to insist that your side is the public good is just totally beyond the pale."
Phifer will face two Democratic challengers, Haley Jacobson of University City and Monique Williams of St. Louis, during the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election.
