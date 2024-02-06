Missouri secretary of state candidate Barbara Phifer, a Democrat who is currently the state representative of St. Louis County, returned to Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, May 28, for a campaign fundraiser hosted by Cape Girardeau County Democratic Party.

Phifer, who spent the first 14 years of her life in Washington, D.C., before her parents decided to return to Columbia, has spent the past four years serving as a state representative. She said she feels her overall skills will translate well to the state office, which she said is the "single most important state office right now".

"This is a job that should be nonpartisan, in essence," Phifer said, "and we’ve seen, in the last four years or so, how what has been a completely impartial job has become very politicized. That’s dangerous for all of us."

Before serving as a state representative, Phifer spent 41 years as a United Methodist pastor and had a three-year stint in Cape Girardeau County, 1980-83. After deciding to retire from the church in 2019, her children encouraged her to get into politics.

As secretary of state, Phifer said she would bring an "absolute commitment to impartiality and professionalism" to the office.

The secretary of state is responsible for Missouri’s elections. Phifer said she believes whomever holds the office should remain nonpartisan in their decision-making, citing the Missouri state motto, "Let the welfare of the people be the supreme law."