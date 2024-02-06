All sections
NewsJune 16, 2018

Democratic group challenges Missouri voter ID law

KANSAS CITY, Mo. ï¿½ Missouriï¿½s voter ID law is facing a legal challenge from a national progressive organization alleging it creates undue burdens for voters who lack the required photo identification. The Democratic-aligned Priorities USA filed the lawsuit on behalf of Mildred Gutierrez, 70, of Jackson County, The Kansas City Star reported...

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. ï¿½ Missouriï¿½s voter ID law is facing a legal challenge from a national progressive organization alleging it creates undue burdens for voters who lack the required photo identification.

The Democratic-aligned Priorities USA filed the lawsuit on behalf of Mildred Gutierrez, 70, of Jackson County, The Kansas City Star reported.

The law, approved by Missouri voters in 2016, allows a person without a photo ID to cast a ballot if he or she signs a sworn statement attesting he or she doesnï¿½t have required documents.

But the lawsuit alleges these procedural hurdles are ï¿½fraught with uncertainty and unwarranted threats of criminal penalties.ï¿½ The required statements are signed under penalty of perjury and contain ï¿½confusing and threatening provisions that discourage qualified voters from attempting to exercise their right to vote without Photo ID,ï¿½ the lawsuit claims.

Gutierrez has been a registered voter for more than 40 years and has even served as an election judge in Jackson County, according to the complaint.

Gutierrezï¿½s driverï¿½s license expired in 2016 and she wasnï¿½t eligible for renewal because of her failing vision, the lawsuit states. Gutierrez signed the sworn statement in order to vote in a Missouri state Senate special election in November. Gutierrez was then informed she wouldnï¿½t be allowed to vote in future elections without a non-driverï¿½s license ID from the state, according to the suit.

The suit comes roughly five months before Missouri residents will vote in a race that could determine control of the U.S. Senate.

ï¿½We have received the complaint, and we intend to fully and fairly defend Missouri law,ï¿½ said Mary Compton, a spokeswoman for Attorney General Josh Hawley. Hawley is a Republican candidate in the race.

Priorities USA Action, the groupï¿½s political action committee, has spent more than $430,000 on the 2018 U.S. Senate race. Data analyzed by ProPublica found most of that money was spent on attack ads against Hawley.

ï¿½We have been on the forefront of filing suits like this across the country because we believe there shouldnï¿½t be impediments to the ballot box for anyone at any time ï¿½ whether itï¿½s an election year or not,ï¿½ said Symone Sanders, Priorities USAï¿½s spokeswoman.

State News
