Democratic group challenges Missouri voter ID law

KANSAS CITY, Mo. ï¿½ Missouriï¿½s voter ID law is facing a legal challenge from a national progressive organization alleging it creates undue burdens for voters who lack the required photo identification.

The Democratic-aligned Priorities USA filed the lawsuit on behalf of Mildred Gutierrez, 70, of Jackson County, The Kansas City Star reported.

The law, approved by Missouri voters in 2016, allows a person without a photo ID to cast a ballot if he or she signs a sworn statement attesting he or she doesnï¿½t have required documents.

But the lawsuit alleges these procedural hurdles are ï¿½fraught with uncertainty and unwarranted threats of criminal penalties.ï¿½ The required statements are signed under penalty of perjury and contain ï¿½confusing and threatening provisions that discourage qualified voters from attempting to exercise their right to vote without Photo ID,ï¿½ the lawsuit claims.

Gutierrez has been a registered voter for more than 40 years and has even served as an election judge in Jackson County, according to the complaint.