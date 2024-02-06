A filibuster in the Missouri Senate set a new record Wednesday morning, as Democrats continued to demand “ballot candy” about non-citizen voting and foreign fundraising be removed from an initiative petition bill before it goes to voters.

The previous modern record for longest filibuster was set earlier this year by the Senate Freedom Caucus, who held the floor for 41 hours. Democrats passed that mark at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

With time ticking down as the legislature is set to adjourn at 6 p.m. Friday, Democrats argue that if Republicans are truly concerned with ensuring only citizens can vote in Missouri elections, there are at least two other bills close to the finish line that include that language.

The GOP could pass those bills, strip the ballot candy out of the initiative petition bill, end the filibuster and allow the Senate to function in its final days, said Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo of Independence.

“We’re more than happy to let that through,” he said.

The longest filibuster in Missouri Senate history happened earlier this year, when the Freedom Caucus held the floor for 41 hours. Democrats will pass that mark around 7:30 a.m.

The bill that inspired this week’s filibuster would ask voters to make it harder to amend the Missouri Constitution through the initiative petition process. But it also includes proposals that would bar non-citizens from voting and ban foreign entities from contributing to or sponsoring constitutional amendments, both of which are already illegal.

Democrats say they will not allow the bill to move forward with even an iota of ballot candy.

“They’re trying to disenfranchise not Democratic voters or Republican voters,” state Sen. Brian Williams, a Democrat from University City, said Tuesday. “They’re trying to disenfranchise Missouri voters.”

The non-citizen voting prohibitions are also included in two bills that would amend the Missouri Constitution to ban ranked-choice voting.

The House passed its version of the ranked-choice voting bill in April, though it hasn’t been heard by a Senate committee.

The Senate also passed its version in April. A House committee approved the bill without making any changes, meaning it could be taken up and sent directly to the statewide ballot at any time this week.

The Senate sponsor of the ranked-choice voting measure, GOP Sen. Ben Brown of Washington, couldn’t be reached for comment.

But Republicans remain steadfast as of Tuesday afternoon that they want the initiative petition proposal to go to voters with the ballot candy included.

“We want to put something that Republican voters want to vote for,” said Sen. Andrew Koenig, a Manchester Republican and member of the Senate Freedom Caucus. “I think it can look in different ways; however, we don’t want to send this bill to conference. It’s hard to say exactly what’s going to happen, but we’re very limited on what we can do.”