Democratic candidate Michael Davis to challenge for District 147 seat

Navy veteran, Methodist pastor and small-business owner Michael Davis has thrown his hat in the ring as a Democratic candidate for the Missouri House of Representatives District 147 seat.

Davis has been involved with the local Democratic Party for several years, including previously spending time as chairman. As a candidate, he said he hopes to rally voters to his cause by touting his willingness to work across party lines.

"I think that if I can go to Jefferson City and work with reasonable people — Republicans, independents and also Democrats — that we can, in a bipartisan way, come together on some laws that make sense for women, for safer communities and for education," Davis said. "Working together, that’s kind of what I’m about. If anything is said about me, it’s the guy that pulls people together to get things done."

Davis said he hopes to provide "inspired leadership" for the citizens of Cape Girardeau and Missouri.

"Inspired has a very definite meaning for me, and what it evokes for me is an inspiration from my God," Davis said. "It’s kind of like the calling I felt when I went into ministry many years ago. It kind of just hit me as I was sitting one day in church, listening to one of the best preachers in Methodism who was always inspirational for me. ... I felt the same way, though it was not quite the same experience, of course. One evening I was sitting and listening to a speaker, and it occurred to me after hearing this person I needed to run for office. It was just another inspiration."

His platform includes fully funding public education, fostering safe communities through improved pay and better access to health care, promoting women’s rights and rebuilding the middle class.