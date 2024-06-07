Democratic AG candidate visits Cape

Elad Gross is running as the Democratic candidate for Attorney General (AG) on the basis of making the office more known and “responsive” among people in Missouri.

Gross is running against Republican incumbent Andrew Bailey and Republican candidate Will Scharf.

He recently met with supporters at an event in Cape Girardeau.

St. Louis native Gross received his undergraduate degree at Duke University and went to Law School at Washington University in St. Louis. He worked as the assistant attorney general for former Missouri AG Chris Koster and ran for the office in 2020.

Gross describes a lot of his law work as having to do with civil cases and representing the rights of workers.

“I do a number of Sunshine Law cases to defend our rights to see what our government is doing, and that's probably been the most high profile stuff that I've done since that went up to Missouri Supreme Court,” he said.

Gross said one of the main points he wants people to take away from his campaign is who their attorney general is and be responsive to their issues. He said after he has talked to many citizens in Missouri he’s realized “most people” don’t know who their AG is.

“If you don't know the name of your attorney (general), that's a big, big red flag,” Gross said. “Something that we can change is just to make that office way more responsive to the people of Missouri, and whether that's, you know, dealing with scammers or whether that's dealing with issues in our community — when it comes to crime or violence or anything else.”

He said one big issue he would like to address as AG is issues with scammers and getting the “Consumer Protection Division (of the AG’s office) working and functional again".