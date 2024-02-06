Democratic ad slams Hawley over allegations against donor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Democratic political action committee is targeting Republican Missouri Senate candidate Josh Hawley for not investigating allegations of corruption involving a past top donor to Hawley's attorney general campaign, although his authority to take action is limited.

A Senate Majority PAC ad claims Hawley is "refusing to investigate an allegedly illegal pay-to-play scheme involving a donor who gave Hawley's campaign nearly $3 million." Pay-to-play in political circles means when someone donates money to a campaign or an elected official and in return receives government favors.

Hawley is running for a chance to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill in what's expected to be a close race that could play a role in party control of the U.S. Senate.

At issue in the ad is a $100,000 donation Joplin businessman David Humphreys gave to state Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard, also of Joplin.

Humphreys donated after Richard proposed legislation in 2016 that could have helped Humphreys' shingle company as it faced consumer-protection lawsuits, although the donation also came shortly before new campaign contribution limits were to take effect in Missouri. Humphreys dumped money into several other campaigns around the same time, including Hawley's, in a last-minute blitz. The legislation never received a full Senate vote and languished in the chamber. Both Richard and an attorney for Humphreys have said the allegations are false and denied any wrongdoing.

The Washington, D.C.-based Campaign for Accountability filed a complaint with a U.S. attorney in Missouri, but not to Hawley's office. Spokesman Don Ledford said no federal charges have been filed by the U.S. attorney as a result. He said he cannot confirm or deny whether the complaint resulted in an investigation.

The Democratic PAC is trying to tie Hawley to the claims because Humphreys was a top donor to Hawley's campaign for attorney general. Between 2015 and 2016, Humphreys gave Hawley more than $2.8 million.