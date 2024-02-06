Democrat Kathy Ellis to challenge U.S. Rep. Jason Smith in 8th again

Jefferson County Democrat Kathy Ellis will try again to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Jason Smith for the 8th District congressional seat in 2020.

Ellis, who resides in Festus, Missouri, ran against Smith in 2018.

Smith, of Salem, Missouri, won nearly 74% of the vote compared to 24% for Ellis and 1.5% for Libertarian Jonathan Shell, according to unofficial returns.

But Ellis said in a phone interview Thursday she is ready to make another run for office.

"I really thought about it long and hard," she said. "It is a challenging district."

The congressional districts spans a large area of Southern Missouri.

Ellis said she and her campaign staff put "well over 65,000 miles on my car" in the 2018 election.

"It was a new car when I got it; it is not anymore," she said, adding the vehicle also has been struck by a deer.

Ellis said she is more experienced and will be better funded this time around.

She said she has been in contact with "top notch" campaign professionals who want to be involved in her latest election bid.