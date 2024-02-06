Democrat-backed suit challenges lack of U.S. House map for Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A lawsuit filed on behalf of Missouri voters by Democratic attorneys is asking a court to intervene in the state's stalled redistricting process and draw new U.S. House maps that can be used in this year's elections.

As of Monday, Missouri was one of only a few states that had not enacted new congressional districts following the 2020 census. The lawsuit contends it's unconstitutional to use the maps enacted a decade ago, because some districts now have tens of thousands more residents than others because of population shifts.

When districts don't have equal populations, votes cast from districts with fewer people carry more weight than those from heavily populated districts, according to the lawsuit filed late Friday in Cole County Circuit Court by five voters from overpopulated districts. The suit was filed by attorneys who also represent Democrats in redistricting battles in other states.

Democrats and Republicans have been jostling nationally to redraw congressional voting districts to their advantage, as Democrats try to defend their slim majority against Republican attempts to win back the House.

Courts in Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin already have intervened to adopt new U.S. House districts after lawmakers and governors failed to agree on plans. All three states have split political control among their legislatures and governors.

Disagreements have delayed the adoption of new U.S. House maps in the Republican-controlled states of Florida, Missouri and New Hampshire. Louisiana's Democratic governor has not decided whether to veto a map passed by that state's Republican-led Legislature. Lawsuits are challenging maps enacted in numerous other states.