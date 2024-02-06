Delta variant not yet seen in Cape Girardeau County

The director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center said Tuesday there has not been an identification of the delta COVID-19 variant reported to local officials.

Jane Wernsman, PHC director, nevertheless calls on citizens to heighten their awareness of the variant.

“(The variant) is in Missouri (and) we know folks are traveling and going from one location to another,” she said.

The Associated Press reported this week the Show Me State leads the U.S. with the highest rate of new COVID-19 infections in part because of delta, considered more infectious and potentially more deadly than other variants, but also because of the lag in new people being inoculated from the coronavirus.

The latest data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services show new COVID-19 case counts remain low locally.

Cape Girardeau County, as of Tuesday, showed 11 new cases in the past seven days.

Scott and Perry counties reported two and zero new cases in the past week, respectively.