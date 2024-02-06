Delta variant cases confirmed at Advance nursing facility

Five people have died in two Stoddard County, Missouri, nursing facilities in the past month because of COVID-19.

Recent tests from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services have confirmed cases of the delta variant at a skilled nursing facility in Advance, according to Stoddard County Public Health Center director Ben Godwin.

Godwin said he sent tests from 11 of the facility’s residents to DHSS. More than half of the residents tested positive for the variant, a more contagious strain of COVID-19.

Godwin has yet to receive test results from the DHSS on another nursing facility in Stoddard County with positive cases — Winchester Place in Bernie. It takes about three weeks to receive results, he said.

Stoddard County, along with several other counties across Missouri, especially those in the southwest corner of the state, has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in the last four weeks. Stoddard County began July with 33 active cases. The county now has 158 cases, according to Stoddard County Public Health Center’s most recent data.

The majority of the county’s positive cases come from Dexter.

Godwin attributed the spike to a number of factors, including decreased social distancing and Stoddard County’s low vaccination rate.

“We’re offering vaccinations on a weekly basis here, but very, very few people are getting their vaccinations right now,” he said.

Approximately 26% of Stoddard County residents are fully vaccinated, according to DHSS.