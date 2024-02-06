All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 30, 2021
Delta variant cases confirmed at Advance nursing facility
Five people have died in two Stoddard County, Missouri, nursing facilities in the past month because of COVID-19. Recent tests from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services have confirmed cases of the Delta variant at a skilled nursing facility in Advance, according to Stoddard County Public Health Center director Ben Godwin...
Monica Obradovic
story image illustation
Centers for Disease Control

Five people have died in two Stoddard County, Missouri, nursing facilities in the past month because of COVID-19.

Recent tests from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services have confirmed cases of the delta variant at a skilled nursing facility in Advance, according to Stoddard County Public Health Center director Ben Godwin.

Godwin said he sent tests from 11 of the facility’s residents to DHSS. More than half of the residents tested positive for the variant, a more contagious strain of COVID-19.

Godwin has yet to receive test results from the DHSS on another nursing facility in Stoddard County with positive cases — Winchester Place in Bernie. It takes about three weeks to receive results, he said.

Stoddard County, along with several other counties across Missouri, especially those in the southwest corner of the state, has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in the last four weeks. Stoddard County began July with 33 active cases. The county now has 158 cases, according to Stoddard County Public Health Center’s most recent data.

The majority of the county’s positive cases come from Dexter.

Godwin attributed the spike to a number of factors, including decreased social distancing and Stoddard County’s low vaccination rate.

“We’re offering vaccinations on a weekly basis here, but very, very few people are getting their vaccinations right now,” he said.

Approximately 26% of Stoddard County residents are fully vaccinated, according to DHSS.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“If we can get that number up, our numbers would be better,” he added.

Nearly 48% (47.7%) of Missourians have initiated a COVID-19 vaccine regimen, while 41.1% have completed the vaccination.

Stoddard County Public Health Center holds weekly vaccination clinics at its facility in Bloomfield. Call the health center at (573) 568-4593 to schedule an appointment.

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center announced two drive-through COVID-19 testing events at Red Show Barn, 410 Kiwanis Drive, Cape Girardeau. The events will be from 11 a.m. To 7 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 15.

COVID-19 by

the numbers

The latest statistics from DHSS for select Missouri counties:

  • Bollinger: nine new cases in past seven days; 7.1% testing positivity rate; 26.8% of the population has initiated a vaccination regimen; 23.5% of the population has completed a vaccination regimen
  • Cape Girardeau: 99 new cases in past seven days; 10.1% testing positivity rate; 39.5% of the population has initiated a vaccination regimen; 34.8% of the population has completed a vaccination regimen
  • Perry: 19 new cases in past seven days; 12.6% testing positivity rate; 31.9% of the population has initiated a vaccination regimen; 28.6% of the population has completed a vaccination regimen
  • Scott: 34 new cases in past seven days: 11.7% testing positivity rate; 36.8% of the population has initiated a vaccination regimen; 32.6% of the population has completed a vaccination regimen.
  • Stoddard: 62 new cases in past seven days; 24.9% testing positivity rate; 30.4% of the population has initiated a vaccination regimen; 26.2% of the population has completed a vaccination regimen.

The state’s testing positivity rate for the past seven days as of Wednesday was 14.7%. The state had recorded more than 15,700 new and probable virus cases and 32 deaths in the past seven days.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy