Delta school district launches pre-kindergarten program

A new pre-kindergarten program at Delta R-V Elementary School aims to get children ready to learn, according to school officials.

Delta elementary-school principal Kenyon Wright said last year was his first year at Delta, and he and the superintendent sent out surveys to see where the community and the teachers felt the district should focus.

"The feedback we got said kids weren't fully prepared for kindergarten, and there was no pre-K program in our area, so that was our No. 1 priority," Wright said.

"We've put a lot of time and work into it over the past year," he said, "and it's getting started this year."

Wright said he's excited about the program.

Kylie Sauceda and Jordyn Sanford make bubble faces while in the hallway during the first day of Summer School Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017 in Delta. This is the first year for Delta's preschool program. Andrew J. Whitaker

"I think it'll be a great help to our community," he said.

Superintendent Mellisa Heath said she feels the new pre-K program will better prepare all students, from kindergarten through grade 12, by introducing children to pre-kindergarten skills.

"Previously, children were in homes or day care when they could be in school, receiving instruction that prepares them," Heath said. "It will be a good start to their school careers."

Heath said before she began as superintendent, the district was in a consortium with Scott City in an attempt to reach preschool children in the Delta district.

Last year, the Delta district did not send any children to the Scott City consortium, Heath said.

Ben Davis holds up four fingers to tell his age to Emily Landewee with Gavin Cook during the first day of Summer School Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017 in Delta. This is the first year for Delta's preschool program. Andrew J. Whitaker

"And this year, we have 20 incoming kindergartners," she said, meaning those children were in the district but weren't being reached by the Scott City program, despite efforts on social media and by sending flyers home with existing students.

"By bringing it closer to home and offering from our own district, we should be able to help our own students," Heath said.

Wright said the program is geared toward children age 4 and has about 15 students who will join just over 100 students in the rest of the elementary school.

The teacher, Macey Cooper, also will work with the Parents as Teachers program, which will give parents more tools to bring education into homes.

"This will give us a very well-rounded realm and service kids from age birth to 3 in the home," Wright said. "We do that to build relationships with students before they come to school so they know the things they need to know."