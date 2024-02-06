Delta R-V schools look to possibly adopt Leader in Me program

Self-improvement and honing leadership skills are two things Delta superintendent of schools Mellisa Heath is passionate about.

That passion translates to the upcoming Leader in Me presentation that will be hosted Wednesday in the Delta High School Cafeteria. The presentation is for the district employees, parents, business owners and other members of the six to seven communities serviced by Delta R-V schools.

What initially began as a business philosophy developed by Stephen and Sean Covey became something so much more when it was adapted for schools. Leader in Me is that adaptation of a mind framework called the "7 habits of Highly Effective People."

Those seven habits as part of the FranklynCovey program Leader in Me that are broken up into three subsets of skills: independent skills, interdependent skills and renewal skills. All are designed, Heath said, to foster leadership skills among students and staff alike.

"It's basically just teaching children self-leadership and communication with others," Heath said.

The presentation is just the first step in a process in which Delta schools will consider becoming a Leader in Me school, Heath said. It will feature FranklynCovey Client Partner Lance Wheeler, who Heath said will be available to answer questions and explain Leader in Me.

She added the district has been thinking about Leader in Me since she began at Delta last year. The program would be implemented to all Delta R-V schools, covering grades K to 12.

"It's a process," Heath said. "It's something we wouldn't want to begin without involving our parents and our businesses."

The next step in that process is garnering interest from community stakeholders and businesses. The presentation, Heath said, should help do just that.