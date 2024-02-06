Delta Queen backers say safety will be addressed

KIMMSWICK, Mo. -- Delta Queen steamboat supporters have assured the head of the Coast Guard any safety concerns about the vessel will be addressed before taking to the water.

Before the boat can carry passengers, it must be exempt from the federal Safety of Life at Sea Act, which prohibits overnight excursions on wooden vessels, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Coast Guard Adm. Paul Zukunft cited safety concerns such as the boat's more than 90-year-old boilers being exposed to bare wood.

He also said it's a concern there's only one exit off the boat and little done to get the boat up to date.