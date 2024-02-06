Five candidates are vying for three seats on the Delta school board as the small district faces financial and declining-enrollment challenges.

Incumbents James "Jim" Gloth and Meredith Cox Scherer are seeking re-election to three-year terms. They are challenged by Amy White.

Board member Matt Huffman faces a challenge from former Delta Mayor Evelyn Nussbaum for a one-year term.

Gloth, in emailed responses to a Southeast Missourian questionnaire, identified finances and declining enrollment as biggest challenges facing the school system. The district has fewer than 300 students.

"School board and administration working together with teaching staff to implement the very best curriculum program possible for our district" would provide students with the best possible education and help address declining enrollment, Gloth wrote.

Jim Gloth

He added a new school administration "will give us more control and accountability" of district finances in the future.

Scherer, a speech-language pathologist, has served on the school since 2016.

She wrote in an email "Delta School District is making improvements each year with curriculum, courses offered and student achievement."

Scherer added, "I am very excited to see what next year brings for us with new administration and staff to help us reach our goals."

According to Scherer, the school board has worked hard to set goals and a vision for the district.