Some Southeast Missourian subscribers who normally receive the print newspaper at their front yard in the morning will again have the paper delivered to them by U.S. mail Saturday.

“We’re scrambling a bit right now,” said Jon K. Rust, publisher of the newspaper. “A carrier who delivers one of our largest routes tested positive for COVID-19 last weekend and has been quarantined. He was originally asked to take a test because of a possible exposure, although he had no symptoms. As a result, we moved more than 800 newspapers into the mail. We will have to continue this temporarily, at least through this weekend.”

“We are sorry for the inconvenience,” said Southeast Missourian circulation director Mark Kneer. “The challenge is that our internal staff, who normally fill in with an open route, are already stretched. And training someone new for a short period just isn’t feasible.”