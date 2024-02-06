Some Southeast Missourian subscribers who normally receive the print newspaper at their front yard in the morning will again have the paper delivered to them by U.S. mail Saturday.
“We’re scrambling a bit right now,” said Jon K. Rust, publisher of the newspaper. “A carrier who delivers one of our largest routes tested positive for COVID-19 last weekend and has been quarantined. He was originally asked to take a test because of a possible exposure, although he had no symptoms. As a result, we moved more than 800 newspapers into the mail. We will have to continue this temporarily, at least through this weekend.”
“We are sorry for the inconvenience,” said Southeast Missourian circulation director Mark Kneer. “The challenge is that our internal staff, who normally fill in with an open route, are already stretched. And training someone new for a short period just isn’t feasible.”
If anyone affected by this temporary delivery change did not receive a newspaper Tuesday or is missed Thursday, they should contact the Southeast Missourian circulation department as soon as possible, Kneer said. Contact options include emailing circulation@semissourian.com, calling (573) 388-3680 or visiting www.semissourian.com/customercare.
Kneer also encouraged all subscribers to make sure their email addresses are up-to-date via the same contact options with the Southeast Missourian.
“If we have folks’ email address, we can send them direct messages regarding how the newspaper will be delivered to their specific house,” Kneer said. “Overall, though, I just want to thank all those affected for their understanding and patience. Almost everyone has been very kind. They get that this is a unique challenge. And a temporary challenge. And we appreciate that.”
