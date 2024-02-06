Delayed leadership program begins Wednesday in Jackson

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's annual Leadership & Development program, which was scheduled to start March 18 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will kick off Wednesday with the first of eight monthly workshops.
The daylong programs will take place at the Jackson Civic Center the third Wednesday of each month through December.
This is the 13th year the chamber has offered the program that develops business leaders while enhancing their knowledge of the area.
"This year's leadership and development class will focus on developing vital leadership skills during a crisis," said chamber president and CEO Brian Gerau. "We have the opportunity to learn from area leaders who are on the front lines every day."
Program enrollment fee is $375. For more details, call the Jackson chamber, (573) 243-8131.
Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.