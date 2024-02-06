All sections
NewsAugust 27, 2017
Delay sought in construction of Blues practice facility
CLAYTON, Mo. -- The St. Louis County Council's chairman is seeking a delay in permits for construction of a new St. Louis Blues practice facility, saying project approval was based on potentially "incorrect, misleading or incomplete" information. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Sam Page on Friday said in a proposed resolution County Executive Steve Stenger's administration underestimated the number of users of Creve Coeur Lake Park, where the ice arena would sit...
Associated Press

CLAYTON, Mo. -- The St. Louis County Council's chairman is seeking a delay in permits for construction of a new St. Louis Blues practice facility, saying project approval was based on potentially "incorrect, misleading or incomplete" information.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Sam Page on Friday said in a proposed resolution County Executive Steve Stenger's administration underestimated the number of users of Creve Coeur Lake Park, where the ice arena would sit.

Stenger in a statement called Page's claim of being misled "inexplicable" and said the action is "pure political posturing."

Page and Stenger are Democrats.

