Delay for Route K Gordonville roundabout

Missouri Department of Transportation officials say it will take somewhat longer than anticipated to start the planned $2 million new roundabout project at the intersection of Route K and Highway 25 in Gordonville.

Earlier this month, Chris Crocker, MoDOT area engineer, told the technical planning Committee of Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) contract letting will be delayed from May until October.

MoDOT's designated project engineer for the initiative, Tim Pickett, told the Southeast Missourian the extra time is needed to work out details with property owners.

"We're working wtth CS Printing and Acee's convenience store across the street to adjust their access onto the roadway," said Pickett, who added the agency is also trying to come to agreement on necessary right-of-way permissions. "We want to make sure we take enough time to make sure everybody's happy."