All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 11, 2023

Delay for Route K Gordonville roundabout

Missouri Department of Transportation officials say it will take somewhat longer than anticipated to start the planned $2 million new roundabout project at the intersection of Route K and Highway 25 in Gordonville. Earlier this month, Chris Crocker, MoDOT area engineer, told the technical planning Committee of Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) contract letting will be delayed from May until October...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Missouri Department of Transportation announced site preparation work for a new $2 million roundabout at Gordonville will be delayed from May to October for the agency to work with nearby property owners on appropriate road access and to obtain necessary right-of-way permissions.
Missouri Department of Transportation announced site preparation work for a new $2 million roundabout at Gordonville will be delayed from May to October for the agency to work with nearby property owners on appropriate road access and to obtain necessary right-of-way permissions.Submitted

Missouri Department of Transportation officials say it will take somewhat longer than anticipated to start the planned $2 million new roundabout project at the intersection of Route K and Highway 25 in Gordonville.

Earlier this month, Chris Crocker, MoDOT area engineer, told the technical planning Committee of Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) contract letting will be delayed from May until October.

MoDOT's designated project engineer for the initiative, Tim Pickett, told the Southeast Missourian the extra time is needed to work out details with property owners.

"We're working wtth CS Printing and Acee's convenience store across the street to adjust their access onto the roadway," said Pickett, who added the agency is also trying to come to agreement on necessary right-of-way permissions. "We want to make sure we take enough time to make sure everybody's happy."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Pickett said MoDOT, which had planned to begin moving dirt at the site by July, is now estimating site preparation will start sometime this December with job completion expected sometime in 2024.

At a Dec. 6 public input session at Gordonville Elementary, attendees were told the cost for the roundabout itself will be $750,000 to $900,000, but approach lanes and related improvements will push total cost of nearly $2 million.

The agency said construction will be done in stages, allowing the Route K/Highway 25 intersection to be usable during the entirety of the project.

At SEMPO's Nov. 16 meeting, MoDOT's Andy Meyer said the roundabout will address traffic issues noticed after the October 2021 finish of the Center Junction diverging diamond interchange -- resulting in what Meyer called "an uptick" in Gordonville traffic volume.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve...
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy