Deja Vu: Ripley County Relives Last Year's Tornado Nightmare

Lightning is said never to strike the same place twice. The same can‘t be said about tornadoes.

Almost a year since the Memorial Day weekend tornado, Ripley County once again lay in the path of a destructive storm system which may prove to have been what meteorologist term as a “tornado outbreak.”

A National Weather Service assessment is tentatively set for Monday, at which time there will be a determination as to what took actually place.

The system, which hit just before midnight Friday, struck several locations seemingly at once, with the worst destruction reported on Highways U and T, and areas north and south of Naylor, causing hundreds of homes to be without power.

There were also severe damages in neighboring Butler and Wayne Counties, as well as other areas of Missouri.

Residents woke Saturday to a different world that looked eerily similar to what they saw last May. Uprooted trees, some of which fell in the same locations as last year, brought more devastation, more lost property, more close calls.