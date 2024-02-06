All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsMarch 15, 2025

Deja Vu: Ripley County Relives Last Year's Tornado Nightmare

A tornado outbreak has devastated Ripley County, Missouri, nearly a year after a similar storm. The destructive system left hundreds without power, damaged homes, and uprooted trees, echoing last year's chaos.

Debra Tune
Homes on Ripley-Butler County line road, about five miles south of Naylor, were devastated by this morning's high winds. This home, owned by Juanita Dugger, lost a roof.
Homes on Ripley-Butler County line road, about five miles south of Naylor, were devastated by this morning's high winds. This home, owned by Juanita Dugger, lost a roof. Debra Tune
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation

Lightning is said never to strike the same place twice. The same can‘t be said about tornadoes.

Almost a year since the Memorial Day weekend tornado, Ripley County once again lay in the path of a destructive storm system which may prove to have been what meteorologist term as a “tornado outbreak.”

A National Weather Service assessment is tentatively set for Monday, at which time there will be a determination as to what took actually place.

The system, which hit just before midnight Friday, struck several locations seemingly at once, with the worst destruction reported on Highways U and T, and areas north and south of Naylor, causing hundreds of homes to be without power.

There were also severe damages in neighboring Butler and Wayne Counties, as well as other areas of Missouri.

Residents woke Saturday to a different world that looked eerily similar to what they saw last May. Uprooted trees, some of which fell in the same locations as last year, brought more devastation, more lost property, more close calls.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

On Ripley-Butler County line road, about five miles north of Naylor, Jared Stamps experienced the loss of his home, and nearly his life.

Stamps told his family he was laying on his couch when the storm hit. He went to the floor, and his couch was flipped and landed on top of him as the rest of his mobile home was carried away.

Several other neighbors also had huge losses, but ultimately are thankful today to be alive.

Just up the road from the Stamps property, high winds tore the roof off the home of Juanita Dugger, and a section of roof off the structure of her nearest neighbor to the north.

A stone’s throw south, an estimated 20 uprooted trees fell on a woman’s property, merely puncturing her roof, but crushing her car and her well house.

Total loss of homes due to high winds were also reported on Highways U and T, where fallen trees on roads cut off access for several hours.

As is often the case in a caring community such as this one, there was much activity as “Good Samaritans” who were spared from the calamity were out and about checking on the well being of their neighbors, lending a hand and offering assistance.

Advertisement
Related
NewsMar. 16
Tornadoes, wildfires and blinding dust sweep across U.S. as ...
NewsMar. 16
Poplar Bluff unites: How local heroes are stepping up after ...
NewsMar. 16
Community rallies support as Wayne County tackles tornado af...
NewsMar. 15
Tornado creates devastation in Poplar Bluff with 138 mph win...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri's 'Armageddon situation': Kehoe promises in visit to Poplar Bluff that resources will be available
NewsMar. 15
Missouri's 'Armageddon situation': Kehoe promises in visit to Poplar Bluff that resources will be available
Relief effort: Convoy of Hope to distribute supplies to tornado victims in Des Arc
NewsMar. 15
Relief effort: Convoy of Hope to distribute supplies to tornado victims in Des Arc
PHOTO COLLECTION Poplar Bluff's Harmony Hill: Photos reveal the impact of recent destruction
NewsMar. 15
PHOTO COLLECTION Poplar Bluff's Harmony Hill: Photos reveal the impact of recent destruction
Cape Council to consider agreement with SEMO Cardinal Group for improvements at Roni's Mac Bar location
NewsMar. 15
Cape Council to consider agreement with SEMO Cardinal Group for improvements at Roni's Mac Bar location
Library district voters to determine future of tax dollars going to library funding in April election
NewsMar. 15
Library district voters to determine future of tax dollars going to library funding in April election
Gov. Kehoe visits Poplar Bluff to support first responders and evaluate damage
NewsMar. 15
Gov. Kehoe visits Poplar Bluff to support first responders and evaluate damage
Video Coverage: Massive damage at Kindergarten Center in Poplar Bluff
NewsMar. 15
Video Coverage: Massive damage at Kindergarten Center in Poplar Bluff
OBEC, Municipal Utilities working around the clock to restore electricity.
NewsMar. 15
OBEC, Municipal Utilities working around the clock to restore electricity.
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy