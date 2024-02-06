DeHart advances to 'Knockouts' on 'The Voice'

Sikeston, Missouri, native Anna Catherine DeHart advanced to the "Knockouts" round during Monday's episode of the NBC-TV singing competition, "The Voice."
In the "Battle Round," contestants compete in a sing-off against a member of their team. DeHart, 23, went head-to-head with teammate Kristi Hoopes during Monday's third part of the "Battle Round."
Singing a duet of "Independence Day," DeHart beat Hoopes, and her team coach Blake Shelton named her the winner of the battle.
"Thank you guys both for working so hard -- and no thank you for making this such a hard decision. The winner is Anna Catherine," Shelton said.
DeHart and Hoopes were shown in a montage of other battles and received about 20 seconds of air time -- something that didn't sit well with DeHart's fans on social media. Several fans took to Twitter and Instagram to complain of DeHart's lack of airtime.
DeHart didn't seem bothered by it, however.
"Thank you all so much for your support!" DeHart posted Tuesday on her Instagram account. "I'm so excited to say that I'm moving onto the Knockouts. Since they only showed a clip of our performance, you can check out the full song on iTunes! I'm thankful to have shared the stage with such a rockstar (Hoopes). We left it all on stage and couldn't have been more pleased with our performance."
DeHart, who lives in Nashville, Tennessee, has been singing since she was a child. At 11, she started singing in school talent shows and doing "Live Wires" community theater, which helped break her out of her shell.
In high school, she was in a band called Dirt Road and would play little country rock fests.
After high school, DeHart moved to Nashville to study music business at Belmont University. During her junior year, she got the chance to open for Kenny Rogers at his "Children's Center Telethon." She graduated in May.
The Voice airs at 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.
