DeHart advances to 'Knockouts' on 'The Voice'

Sikeston, Missouri, native Anna Catherine DeHart advanced to the "Knockouts" round during Monday's episode of the NBC-TV singing competition, "The Voice."

In the "Battle Round," contestants compete in a sing-off against a member of their team. DeHart, 23, went head-to-head with teammate Kristi Hoopes during Monday's third part of the "Battle Round."

Singing a duet of "Independence Day," DeHart beat Hoopes, and her team coach Blake Shelton named her the winner of the battle.

"Thank you guys both for working so hard -- and no thank you for making this such a hard decision. The winner is Anna Catherine," Shelton said.

DeHart and Hoopes were shown in a montage of other battles and received about 20 seconds of air time -- something that didn't sit well with DeHart's fans on social media. Several fans took to Twitter and Instagram to complain of DeHart's lack of airtime.