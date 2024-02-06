Defrocked Kansas City priest no longer has valid medical licenses

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A former Kansas City priest who was defrocked last year following an investigation into allegations of child sexual abuse no longer has valid licenses to practice medicine in Kansas and Missouri, according to registration records.

John Wisner's licenses to practice as a psychiatrist remained active for months after the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas removed him from the clergy over credible allegations he abused three minors decades ago. Kansas registration records now list Wisner's medical license as inactive, while Missouri's professional registration agency said Wisner's license has lapsed because it wasn't renewed, the Kansas City Star reported.

Wisner's medical license in Kansas wasn't due to expire until July 31.

Kansas uses the designation of "inactive" for a person who isn't regularly practicing medicine in the state and "who does not hold oneself out to the public as being professionally engaged in such practice," said Kathleen Selzler Lippert, executive director of the State Board of Healing Arts.

Selzler Lippert declined to comment on whether Wisner's license had been revoked. No disciplinary records involving Wisner are listed on the board's website.

Wisner's medical license wasn't revoked in Missouri, said Lori Croy, communications director for the state's Department of Insurance, Financial Institutions & Professional Registration.