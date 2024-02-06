The attorney for an Illinois man charged with murder in the 2015 fatal shooting of a Southeast Missouri State University student in St. Louis wants a judge to suppress statements her client made to law-enforcement officers.

The attorney also has asked a judge to suppress two witnesses’ identification of the alleged shooter. The case is scheduled to go to trial Monday in St. Louis.

Attorney Mary Fox filed the motions in the circuit court of St. Louis city earlier this week on behalf of defendant Christopher Grant.

Grant, 21, of Collinsville, Illinois, was charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Southeast sophomore Robert Christman III, 19, during a Jan. 11, 2015, failed robbery attempt in downtown St. Louis.

A grand jury indicted Grant on charges of first-degree murder, attempted robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action, according to court records.

The motion seeks to suppress statements made by Grant to St. Louis city police detectives and detectives with the Illinois State Police.

Grant was arrested Feb. 2, 2015, in Illinois on unrelated charges, according to the court document.

Fox argued in one motion that waiver of Miranda rights must not only be voluntary, but “constitute a knowing and intelligent relinquishment or abandonment of a known right or privilege.”

According to the motion, “There is no evidence that the defendant understood that any statement he made could be used against him to secure a conviction for the robbery and murder charges in this case.”