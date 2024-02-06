Defense lawyers seek home detention for Epstein -- $77M mansion

NEW YORK -- Financier Jeffrey Epstein's lawyers, seeking bail for their client, said Thursday he had long lived with the fear federal prosecutors might pursue sexual abuse charges against him again -- and yet had never sought to flee the country.

Epstein, 66, was arrested Saturday night in New Jersey as he arrived from Paris and now faces sex trafficking charges alleging he abused dozens of underage girls in Florida and New York in the early 2000s. His lawyers have argued a non-prosecution agreement made more than a decade ago with federal prosecutors covers the same ground as the new charges.

He pleaded not guilty Monday, and a judge asked defense lawyers and prosecutors to submit their bail arguments prior to a hearing next week.

His lawyers recommended house arrest in Epstein's $77 million Manhattan mansion and electronic monitoring as they countered what they described as a "drastic demand" by prosecutors he be detained until trial.

They said their client was willing to offer the Manhattan property as collateral while he lives there, along with his private jet, which would be grounded, as he fights the charges.

In seeking detention, prosecutors said a trove of what seemed to be nude pictures of underage girls was found in his mansion after his arrest on charges he sexually exploited and abused underage girls.

In their submission in Manhattan federal court, lawyers said Epstein always knew federal authorities might renege on a non-prosecution deal signed in 2007, under which Epstein pleaded guilty to state charges in Florida, served a 13-month jail sentence and registered as a sex offender.

"Indeed, Mr. Epstein feared the toxic political climate might tempt the government to try and end-run the NPA -- yet continually returned home from travel abroad, fully prepared to vindicate his rights under the agreement and otherwise mount a full-throated defense," they wrote.

The lawyers also said Epstein was in "perfect compliance" with sex offender registration requirements.

The defense also gave some insight into arguments they might eventually use at future hearings and at trial, saying the accusations against Epstein are "outside the margins of federal criminal law" and don't constitute sex trafficking since there were no allegations he "trafficked anybody for commercial profit; that he forced, coerced, defrauded or enslaved anybody."

Late Thursday, Epstein's lawyers also asked for permission to file his financial disclosure under seal, citing the "exceptional amount of publicity that has been generated by this case, much of which relates specifically to his finances." The judge did not immediately rule.