Defendants KeenMac LLC and SEMO Cardinal Group LLC moved to dismiss the federal case, regarding the use of an alleyway, brought by various property owners Jan. 31.

According to previous Southeast Missourian reporting, the plaintiffs in the case, Athena Property Group LLC, APG Limited LLC, Shiloh LLC and Remedy Capital LLC filed a lawsuit against the City of Cape Girardeau, KeenMac LLC and SEMO Cardinal Group LLC regarding the city’s decision to issue the special-use permit for the use of an alleyway to KeenMac LLC for the Roni's Mac Bar restaurant drive-thru at 716 Broadway.

The plaintiffs claimed in their petition that the actions of the defendant have "unreasonably and unlawfully" restricted the plaintiffs’ drive-thru access and rights to the alley and have suffered damages in excess of $25,000.

According to the motion to dismiss, the plaintiff's "alleged facts" involve the City of Cape Girardeau and not the application process or the improper issuance of a special permit related to KeenMac and Cardinal Group's conduct. The documents state that the plaintiffs have "legal remedy" against or claim relief from KeenMac and Cardinal Group.